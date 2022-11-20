Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
