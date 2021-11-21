 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

