For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today.…