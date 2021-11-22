Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.