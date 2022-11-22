This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. The fo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roa…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it wi…