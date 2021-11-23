 Skip to main content
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

