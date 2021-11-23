For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
