Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

