This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.