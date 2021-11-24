Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
