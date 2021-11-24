 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

