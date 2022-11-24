 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

