 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert