This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
