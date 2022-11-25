For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
