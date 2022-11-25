 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

