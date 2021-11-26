This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks l…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temper…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…