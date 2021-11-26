 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

