Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

