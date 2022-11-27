Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.