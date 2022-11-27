Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
