Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

