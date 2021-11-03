Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.