Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mostly clear during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

