This evening in Roanoke: Mostly clear during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite the chillier spells that have kept most of this month cooler than normal in Southwest Virginia, all signs point to a warmer stretch to…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 …
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Roanoke people w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in t…
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 d…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…