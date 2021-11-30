For the drive home in Roanoke: Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
