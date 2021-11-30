 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

