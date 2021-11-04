 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

News Alert