Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.