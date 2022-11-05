Roanoke's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
