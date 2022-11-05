Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.