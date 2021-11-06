 Skip to main content
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

