Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
