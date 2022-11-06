 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

