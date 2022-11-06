Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
