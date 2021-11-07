Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.