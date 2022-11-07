Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite the clouds that will cover most of Southwest Virginia this weekend, there will not be a lot of rain, and by November standards, it wil…
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Despite the chillier spells that have kept most of this month cooler than normal in Southwest Virginia, all signs point to a warmer stretch to…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 59F. W…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…