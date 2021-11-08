Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.