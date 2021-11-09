 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

