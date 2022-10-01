Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy with showers. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.