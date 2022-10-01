Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy with showers. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees.…
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
This evening in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy ra…
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan o…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.