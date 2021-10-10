 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

