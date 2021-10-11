This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
