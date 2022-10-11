Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.