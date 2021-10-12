 Skip to main content
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

