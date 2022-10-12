Roanoke's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. It lo…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clea…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It s…
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…