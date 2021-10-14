Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.