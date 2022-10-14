Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. It lo…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clea…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…