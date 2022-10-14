Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.