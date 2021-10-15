 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

