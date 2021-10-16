This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
