Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.