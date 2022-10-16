 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

