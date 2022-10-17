 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

