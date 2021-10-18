Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.