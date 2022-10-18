For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
