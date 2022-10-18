 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

