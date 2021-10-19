For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 d…
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Based on a drought severity index, July 2021 was the driest month on record in California since records began in 1895.