Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.