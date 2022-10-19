For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
