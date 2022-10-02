 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

