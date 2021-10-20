 Skip to main content
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

