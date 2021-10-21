For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
