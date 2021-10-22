Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
