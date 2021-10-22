 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

