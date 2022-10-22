 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

