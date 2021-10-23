This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
