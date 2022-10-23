Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
