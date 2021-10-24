This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…