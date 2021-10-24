 Skip to main content
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

